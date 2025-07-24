President expected to name Justice George as acting Chancellor, Justice Navindra Singh as acting CJ

-Justice Cummings-Edwards has proceeded on leave

The President can go ahead and appoint an Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary and Acting Chief Justice (CJ) in Justices Roxane George and Navindra Singh, respectively, as the July 18 time frame he gave to Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton for an opinion, was not responded to, Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC says.

“The agency on the other side who is to respond, has not responded. The President cannot be faulted for that, and the President’s powers, vested in him by the constitution, cannot be frustrated or stultified by a non-response from the agency with whom he is to consult,” Nandlall told Stabroek News yesterday.

“…The constitution empowers the President to choose any of the current judges to act and the President has exercised his choice,” he added, while pointing out that Acting Chief Justice Roxane George has been selected by President Ali to act as the Chancellor while Justice Singh will fill her role.