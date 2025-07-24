Senior air traffic controller dies after Heroes Highway accident

Trevor Lloyd Daly, Unit Chief of Air Navigation Services, Timehri Tower, Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, and Second Vice President on the Executive Council of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) died on Sunday, July 13, at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), a GPSU release stated yesterday. On July 10, Daly was driving along Heroes Highway, East Bank Demerara, when he was involved in a freak accident.

According to reports, he had collided with a plank that had no reflectors or any luminous caution to alert drivers, and was lying across the road.

Daly was rushed to the Diamond Regional Hospital, and subsequently transferred to the GPH. He later underwent an MRI examination at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital to determine the extent of his injuries.