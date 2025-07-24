Transfer of Field Superintendent not politically motivated – GuySuCo reiterates

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) in a release yesterday reiterated that the corporation is governed by its own internal operational policies and not by any political or electoral agenda and as such rejects the insinuation that the recent transfer of an Albion Estate Field Superintendent to Uitvlugt Estate this decision was politically motivated or related to his personal affiliations.

The release was referring to the recent reassignment of Safraaz Birbal, a Field Superintendent of Albion Estate, to Uitvlugt Estate which resulted in a slew of editorials, Facebook posts, and comments, suggesting that Birbal’s transfer was a consequence of his own political affiliation.

It stated, “The corporation remains committed to upholding the principles of fairness and professionalism in all aspects of its operations. We respect the constitutional right of every employee to support a political party of their choice, and we strongly oppose any form of victimisation or discrimination on political grounds.”