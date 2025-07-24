US concerned Azruddin Mohamed could be in gov’t

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, says that having a US-sanctioned person in government doesn’t augur well for diplomatic or private sector relations with her country and its businesses, as would be the case if WIN candidate, Azruddin Mohamed, should gain government representation.

“We are concerned, anytime the US Department of Treasury, OFAC [Office of Foreign Assets Control]-sanctioned individual has the potential to become a Member of Government, that is concerning for us, that is problematic in multiple ways, because the way that we as the US Government can interact with the Government, we have to be very careful, if that person is involved, let us say he is on a certain Committee, we would have to ensure that when we work with that committee we don’t work with him specifically,” Theriot said yesterday morning when asked about Mohamed who is running for President.