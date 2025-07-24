Wendy’s Restaurant to open up on Vlissingen Rd

Wendy’s ® is making its debut in Guyana.

A release today said that the brand has signed a franchise agreement with WenKai Inc. to bring its menu, like its square hamburgers, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, chicken nuggets, and Frosty™ treats to local customers.

Guyana’s flagship Wendy’s restaurant is set to open in August 2025 on Vlissingen Road in Georgetown, the release said.

“It will offer a modern and convenient dining experience featuring drive-thru service, dine-in seating, and delivery where customers can access Wendy’s full lineup of bold, signature flavors from breakfast to dinner. WenKai Inc. plans to open three Wendy’s restaurants in Guyana by the end of 2025”, the release said.

“This is a proud moment for us,” said Iman Khan Cummings, Franchisee and Founder of WenKai Inc. “We’ve long admired Wendy’s for its commitment to quality, innovation, and hospitality. Bringing this beloved brand to Guyana—our home—is incredibly exciting. We look forward to serving fresh, made-to-order meals and building strong community relationships through this new venture.”

“Latin America is a stronghold for Wendy’s, and with experienced partners like WenKai Inc., we’re accelerating our momentum and expanding our presence across the region,” said Carlos Ribas, SVP, Managing Director, LAC at The Wendy’s Company.

“The opening of the first Wendy’s restaurant in Guyana marks an exciting milestone in our journey to bring our fresh famous food to fans throughout Latin America, and it reflects our commitment to accelerate growth in high-potential markets while delivering exceptional hospitality to local consumers”, he said.