Trinidad prisoner killed by cops within hours of escape

(Trinidad Express) Less than 24 hours after 28-year-old Abraham Briggs escaped lawful custody, he was fatally shot during a confrontation with police yesterday.

Briggs was found by officers of the Sangre Grande Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) along Guaico Tamana Road just after 3 p.m.

During the confrontation, police said Briggs attacked officers and was shot.

He was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital and died while undergoing treatment.

On Tuesday, the Prison Service said around 5 p.m., “Star Convict” (a term for first-time offenders) Briggs escaped legal custody while working at the Youth Training Rehabilitation Centre.

He was serving a six-year sentence for robbery with aggravation and was expected to be released from prison in March 2029.