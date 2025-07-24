Trinidad woman killed in ‘robbery’, male relative in custody

(Trinidad Express) A woman who was reportedly shot during an alleged home invasion in Couva has died, and police have now classified the matter as a homicide.

Police confirmed the passing of Kameni Thackurdeen, 48, who succumbed to a gunshot wound to the chest on Wednesday at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The incident occurred around 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday at the victim’s home near the Couva Fire Station, following an emergency call by a male relative. The man initially claimed that an unknown assailant entered their home and shot Thackurdeen during a robbery.

However, upon arrival, Couva CID and Central Division Task Force officers observed inconsistencies in the account and subsequently detained the male relative for questioning. A firearm and ammunition were recovered from the scene.

Police have not ruled out domestic violence as a possible motive and are continuing investigations. The TTPS has extended condolences to Thackurdeen’s family.