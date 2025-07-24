Are taxpayers’ monies approved for Georgetown markets’ rehabilitation being used to finance political campaign paraphernalia?

Dear Editor,

The 2025 National Budget, totaling $1.381 trillion, has allocated funding for a wide range of projects across all government ministries. However, with General and Regional Elections approaching, many Guyanese appear to have lost sight of how these funds are being utilized, largely due to a troubling lack of transparency and accountability by the current administration.

During her presentation of Budget 2025, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, announced that several markets, including Bourda Market and Bourda Green, would benefit from the $38.6 billion allocated to her ministry. It is worth noting that Budget 2025 was passed by the 12th Parliament on February 3, 2025. Yet, five months later, there has been no visible progress on these much-needed market upgrades, despite taxpayers’ dollars having been earmarked for their execution.

What is visible instead are political campaign materials—flags, drums, and slogans featuring the PPP/C’s “cup” symbol, mounted across the country. This raises serious concerns: are these election-related activities being financed through Budget 2025? Minister Parag must publicly clarify whether these activities were tendered, under what provisions they fall, and when the approved developmental projects; particularly those targeting local markets will actually begin.

It is becoming increasingly evident that the PPP/C is resorting to desperate measures to retain power. This includes allegedly paying individuals to wear party-branded clothing, attend rallies, and offering incentives such as boxed meals; practices that many view as vote-buying and a distortion of the democratic process.

I therefore urge my fellow Guyanese, do not be misled. Stay vigilant and grounded in truth. Let us not forget the tragic and gruesome death of Adriana Younge. Let her memory remind us that meaningful change is not only necessary but urgent.

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson