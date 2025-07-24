Level of political victimization by the state of Azruddin Mohamed is alarming

Dear Editor,

Elections in Guyana have been set for September 1st. As such, political campaigns are in full swing with the various political parties displaying their colours, flags and other political symbols. This election cycle feels different than past election cycles. This can be attributable to the access which social media provides. Supporters are energetic and involved early. The new party, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) has so far appeared to be the current disrupter of the two-party status quo. WIN has attracted young energetic supporters across ethnic lines.

The emergence of WIN, and its presidential candidate Mr. Azruddin Mohamed, seems to have rattled the PPP/Civic party, so much so, that that political party’s campaign has overly focused on Mr. Mohamed. Its supporters based on reports have targeted the WIN campaign with levels of hostility and political victimization that in the past have been claimed by the PPP and their supporters.

What draws my attention though is the level of political harassment that’s directed against WIN’s Presidential candidate, Mr. Mohamed by the PPP, the state apparatus, apparently under the directions of the PPP, and PPP supporters. Notwithstanding its implication for democracy, this treatment of a political candidate is a dangerous precedent. We have not seen this type of political harassment of a political leader since Dr. Walter Rodney under Burnham’s regime.

Mr. Azruddin Mohamed, a businessman and known philanthropist, has been sanctioned by the US government for gold smuggling. International sanctions of individuals typically through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) within the Office of the Treasury, are used specifically to target individuals, entities and groups that threaten US national security, foreign policy and, or economic interests. Often, the US uses sanctions to get individuals and entities to change behaviour. Once the sanction has achieved its goal and the reason for

designation no longer applies, individuals and entities can petition to have sanctions removed and re-instated to do business. The point here is that sanctions are not a conviction of a crime.

While the US, a major global power, can exercise this right. Sovereign countries like Guyana must follow its own laws and constitution. It is worthy to note that while Mr. Azruddin Mohamed has been sanctioned by the US, he has not been convicted of any crimes in the sovereign polity of Guyana, and it was only after his candidacy was intentioned that charges were brough by the Government for tax evasion, which seems politically motivated. The Mohamed business enterprises have been operating in Guyana, as a major player under the full purview of the PPP government for many years. The Mohameds were known supporters of the PPP. It is difficult to envision that the PPP government was ignorant of its activities, particularly in the acute corrupt business environment where government favours facilitate corrupt business practices.

Notwithstanding, Mr. Azruddin Mohamed has the right to political participation. The level of political victimization by the state is alarming and antithetical to good democratic practices. It has now been reported by several WIN supporters that their bank accounts in Demerara Bank have either been suspended or closed. The basis for this action is yet unknown, but institutions in Guyana should be reminded that freedom of political association is a guaranteed right under the Guyana constitution. The constitution is supreme to any foreign laws.

As a democracy, Guyana has a duty to foster good democratic practices that will ensure free, fair and clean elections.

Yours faithfully,

Dennis Wiggins