Mohabir’s XI whips Team Ramdeholl by 10 wickets

GCB U-17 2-Day Trials

Team B (Dave Mohair) thrashed Team A (Richard Ramdeholl) by 10 wickets when the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) National U-17 2-Day Trials continued yesterday at the La Bonne Intention Facility.

With each team allowed 13 dismissals in the second innings, Team B, who was set a target of 98 runs, finished on 103/3 in 25.4 overs. Lomar Seecharran anchored his side to victory with an unbeaten 49, which contained six boundaries and a maximum, while Vishal Williams provided ample support with 35, an innings that was peppered with five boundaries.

Emmanuel Lewis and Devin Lallbeharry, who also finished undefeated, scored nine and eight runs, respectively. The opening pair of Seecharran and Williams effectively broke the proverbial back of the target as they added 72 runs in 17.5 overs before the latter was caught by Jonathan Mentore off the bowling of Gavin Kisten.