Husband and wife team offering `nutritional’ lunch at $700 on Charlotte St

Amid rising food prices, a geologist, John Hercules, and his wife, Angela Hercules a nutritionist, have opened Buffet Lifeline Nutritional Services, offering lunch at a cost of $700.
Stabroek News met with John Hercules at their place of business located on Charlotte Street between Bourda and Alexander streets where John gave an insight into the origin of the business and their motivations. In the interview, John stated that they offer a very economical package to the public. “We’re on a daily basis, from Tuesdays to Fridays weekly, during the lunch hour we offer meals that are healthy meals at a reasonable cost of $700 per box. This service has been established over the past three months and we are growing as we are becoming more visible to the public”.