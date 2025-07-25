Twenty-five room hotel for Kwakwani

As part of a Region 10 outreach, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment (G-Invest), visited the site of Ca$ablanca Suites, a private sector-led project set to become Kwakwani’s first luxury hotel. A release from G-Invest said that the facility is on track for opening in October this year.

The 25-room hotel will feature high-end amenities including a fine dining restaurant, penthouse and executive suites, a swimming pool, gym, laundry services and a hookah lounge.

This investment comes alongside the Governments substantial infrastructure development in the region, including improved road networks and the construction of a new airstrip, the release said.