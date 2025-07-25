GECOM says robust mechanisms in place after discovery of ‘irregular transactions’

-police invited to conduct investigations

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has acknowledged that irregular transactions have occurred at one of its registration offices but said that they have been satisfactorily dealt with and sought to reassure on the integrity of the process.

The Commission stated too that it welcomes the identification of a discrepancy in the Revised List of Electors (RLE) that is currently on display across the country to provide all stakeholders with the opportunity to check it for accuracy. GECOM highlighted that it was grateful for the opportunity to take the remedial action which is statutorily permissible during the prescribed 21-day period for the display of the RLE.

In a release yesterday, GECOM disclosed that it was made aware of an “irregular registration transaction” whereupon it immediately launched an internal investigation which revealed that the occurrence was due to non-compliance with established procedures at the level of the concerned registration offices, which involved accepting applications for a replacement ID Card and change of address, by a random person using the registration particulars of a genuine registrant/elector.