Heads of diplomatic missions engage GECOM on elections preparations

As the date appointed for General Elections here draws closer, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday met with the heads of the diplomatic missions of Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United Nations Development Programme, and the United States, to discuss the Commission’s state of readiness for the conduct of the upcoming elections, a GECOM release stated.

The delegation was met by GECOM Chairperson, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh, who on behalf of the Commission, thanked them for the assistance provided by way of technical support through their individual and collective representation, for the upcoming elections. The Chairperson acknowledged that the contributions have served to bolster the efforts of the Elections Commission in its commitment to conduct credible elections that meet all international standards.