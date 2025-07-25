Kato Village Council unhappy over treatment of body after post-mortem

In the wake of the death of Kendell Joseph, the Kato Village Council in Region Eight has voiced deep concerns about the ongoing lack of cold storage facilities to preserve bodies for an extended period.

Joseph was wanted for the murders of 34-year-old Clifton Thomas, and Sylvester Thomas, 20, both of Micopara Settlement, Tuseneng Village. He was found dead on July 18 and it is suspected that he died by suicide.

According to a letter written to the Regional Police Commander, the authorities were awaiting the results of the post mortem examination, however, Kato faced a significant challenge since the village does not have cold storage facilities to preserve a body for an extended period.