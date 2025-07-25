Mohamed brushes aside US concerns, optimistic that sanctions will be lifted

Launching his party’s manifesto yesterday, WIN Leader Azruddin Mohamed brushed aside concerns by the US that he could possibly enter government and he expressed confidence that the OFAC sanctions against him over alleged gold smuggling would be lifted.

Amid continuing concerns about his credentials as a presidential candidate, Mohamed was peppered with questions by reporters and at times appeared uncomfortable and members of the head table occasionally sought to intervene.

Members of the media had expected a longer engagement with Mohamed given the sanctions and other issues surrounding his candidacy but questions were limited.