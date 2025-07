The Guyana Police Force is today mourning the death of its Region Nine Police Commander, Raphael Rose.

“Commander Rose was widely respected for his dedicated service and strong leadership, where he led efforts to reduce crime and strengthen community relations. His untimely death comes just as he was preparing for retirement. The Force extends deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time”, the police force said in a statement.

No cause of death was given.