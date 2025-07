A 20-year-old speedboat owner/operator who sustained injuries to his head in the Puruni Backdam and had to be air-dashed to the city, died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) yesterday.

Lakeram Rambajue of Farm, East Bank Essequibo never regained consciousness after he was severely struck in his head around mid-morning on Monday.

This occurred during an altercation with another man, who had been placed in custody at the Bartica Police Station.