Suspect held in fatal shooting of girl

Eighteen-year-old Travel Daniels Hammer of Trench Road, East La Penitence has been arrested over the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Reyna Depeazer.

Investigations revealed that on Monday at about 11.25 pm, the victim and another teenager were sitting on a motorcycle on Mango Lane. Another motorcycle was parked next to them.

It was alleged that the suspect, who is unemployed, drove up in a white fielder wagon motor car (Registration Number PYY 2896) and stopped. He then exited the car with a handgun in his hand, went up to the motorcyclist (next to the victim and her friend), and the two had a misunderstanding.