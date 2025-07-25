WIN candidate seeking legal advice on Demerara Bank block

We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) candidate Trishana Park- Cort says she is seeking legal advice after her account of 11 years with Demerara Bank Limited was abruptly terminated.

Park-Cort’s experience mirrors that of other WIN candidates, including former APNU+AFC parliamentarian Natasha Singh-Lewis and Duarte Hetsberger, who have also reported receiving similar notices from Demerara Bank. This has been attributed to the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions against Azruddin Mohamed, leader of WIN for alleged gold smuggling and corruption.

However, Park-Cort speaking with Stabroek News (SN) yesterday, refuted any personal link to OFAC sanctions or fraudulent activity. She highlighted that she holds accounts with other banks without issue and that no other family member has been affected. She emphasized that the name on her candidate list is identical to the name on her Demerara Bank account, confirming what she perceives as a targeted action.

In a statement posted on her Facebook page on Wednesday, Park recounted her visit to the Rose Hall branch of Demerara Bank to collect her funds and seek clarification from the manager who signed the termination correspondence. “I informed him that as a long-standing customer I believe an explanation for the termination is necessary since it wasn’t requested,” Park wrote. She then presented her understanding of OFAC sanctions, stating unequivocally:

She is not the subject of OFAC sanctions.

Demerara Bank Limited is a local banking institution.

She is not a business partner of any OFAC-sanctioned individuals.

There has been no fraudulent activity on her account.

According to Park, the manager informed her that the termination was a direct result of a “review of Demerara Bank’s internal policy.” Park interpreted this as a deliberate attempt to “obstruct my democratic right to support a political party of my choice.”

Her Facebook post ended with a warning to the Guyanese public: “Consequently, I take this opportunity to remind you that a vote for the PPP/C is a vote for the weaponization of financial institutions against the citizenry of Guyana and that partisan private financial institutions should not be trusted with your money in a democracy.”

As Park seeks legal recourse, WIN has indicated it is also assessing collective legal action against Demerara Bank and plans to notify international observers and the global community about what it deems as victimization of their candidates.