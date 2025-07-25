Trinidad Defence Minister reveals shocking breach: 65-inch TV in jail cell

(Trinidad Guardian) Prison officers are so fearful of the criminal element behind bars that at least one of them was afforded the luxury of a 65-inch TV in his cell, while guns and other contraband items are easily trafficked into the prison system.

The shocking revelation came from Defence Minister Wayne Sturge during a budget consultation at Three Roads, Freeport, on Wednesday night.

Sturge said the items were discovered inside Building 13 at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca, where the high-risk prisoners are housed.

“You would know that there are things that are allowed into prisons illegally. No one is surprised about marijuana and cocaine and other drugs and so on, and other types of contraband. But I don’t know if you are aware that recently, a couple guns were found in prison,” Sturge said.

“That’s a serious security risk. But to tell you how far we have descended and which is indicative of how fearful prison officers are of some of the elements, there’s a certain prisoner, I won’t call his name, a certain prisoner who had in his cell in the infamous Building 13, which is reserved for the worst of the worst, he had in his cell a very large flat screen TV.”

He added, “Now, usually when you confront the prisons about how things are going in, they don’t seem to bring anything into the prison. It’s always drones dropping it in. So I don’t know how they dropped in a 65-inch TV.”

Noting this was evidence of the deep entrenchment of organised networks behind bars, Sturge said, “On the one hand, we may believe that prison officers are corrupt. On the other hand, there’s another dynamic to it. There are human beings and they are subject to the same fears that we have. More so, where they work is where the prisoners live. And it’s not hard to find out where they live and so on. So they are obviously fearful.”

Highlighting the scale of the crisis, Sturge said six “very dangerous” individuals had to be extracted from the prison and relocated during the current State of Emergency because they could not be properly restrained.

“In order to curb that, we had to cut off the head of the snake,” he said.

Yet, even after their extraction, he said one of the inmates reportedly issued threats to law enforcement via a voice note. Sturge said three of the six extracted prisoners are leaders of gangs operating in Sangre Grande, an area now witnessing a surge in gang warfare.

Sturge said the ministry is concerned by a new level of violence in that region and across the country, warning that local gangs are now being absorbed into a dangerous transnational network.

“They themselves have been infiltrated by a group from Venezuela, which is now designated as a terrorist group,” he said.

“Have you all heard of Tren de Aragua? That’s Venezuelan. I don’t want to call it a cartel, but they are mercenaries in essence, they operate on behalf of drug cartels and they are here. They are integrating with our locals and that’s a very dangerous thing.”

Tren de Aragua has been linked to arms and drug trafficking, illegal mining, kidnapping, extortion, bribery and human smuggling across Latin America.

Its reported presence in T&T, Sturge said, marks a shift in the scale of organised crime, and underscores the need for advanced surveillance and more aggressive enforcement.

PoA boss responds

In an immediate response to Sturge’s claims, Prison Officers’ Association president Gerard Gordon said his members were being made scapegoats. He said he was disturbed to hear Sturge refer to the TV in a prisoner’s cell, noting this incident happened “years ago.”

“Prisoners have submitted numerous requests for appliances to the Commissioner of Prisons. Mr Sturge and they need to do some deeper digging instead of talking about things on the surface.”

He said the prison service is also being starved of resources.

“We have no working baggage scanner, there is no working body scanner, the only thing we have are our eyes and the normal metal detector wand. We have visitors that are bringing in all kinds of things that we get all the time.”

But he also acknowledged some prison officers are trafficking in contraband. He also said between 45 and 50 drones sometimes enter the airspace over prison facilities for drop-off of illegal items daily.

Gordon highlighted a severe staff shortage, explaining that an additional 1,000 prison officers are needed to complement the existing staff of 3,000.

He said only one-third of the staff are on duty at any given time, with even fewer officers directly interacting with inmates. He said there are approximately 4,000 individuals incarcerated at any one time.

Gordon said the infrastructure of the prison system is ageing and deteriorating and there is a need for new jails to house inmates in keeping with modern methods of correction.