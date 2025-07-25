Are we to conclude that political authority transgresses and supersedes that of the High Court and beyond?

Dear Editor,

I love the swift way in which sanctions were meted out to the owner of Raghoo’s bar where a young woman was unconscionably violated before an approving crowd, because as wise King Solomon of old declared: “When the sentence for a crime is not quickly carried out, people’s hearts are filled with schemes to do wrong.” It’s sickening to think that mankind can sink to such levels of depravity! Our women are being subjected to vile abuse – rape, mutilation, intimidation, murder! Have some lost their consciences? Is this a reflection of where we are as a nation?

Persons must have confidence in those responsible for upholding the law, and in the judicial system in its entirety.

When a High Court order is ignored, and GTU dues are not deducted from teachers’ salaries as ordered by the High Court; when the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) expressed consternation that the Chancellor and Chief Justice continue to be “ actors” and its proposal that these noble women’s appointments be confirmed is ignored, we are left to conclude that political authority transgresses and supercedes that of the High Court and beyond… Such lawlessness begets more lawlessness!

It takes just a little yeast to leaven a lump of dough. If the perception is that the politically connected can get away with ‘rape’ and ‘murder’; that the fear of man is more important than the fear of God, we’re on a slippery slope… I believe in the God who did and does the impossible; who made a way for His people in the wilderness; who caused water to flow from a rock; who, through a lad, brought down a giant with a sling and a stone; who caused the walls of a city to fall with an orchestrated shout! These are useful reminders as we draw closer to elections day! Let’s not underestimate His power!!

Sincerely,

Claudia Heywood