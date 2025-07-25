Respect our sovereignty and the choices of our people

Dear Editor,

I have deep respect for the diplomats, especially Canadian and British, who’ve operated in Guyana for the past 50 years. However, the US Ambassador is overstepping her bounds by asserting that the US has authority over our parliamentary laws and the representatives we choose. This is not America’s business.

Legal sovereignty is an absolute power held by a state over its territory and citizens, which the US does not possess over Guyana. Our electoral choices and the approval of candidates, such as Azruddin Mohamed by GECOM, are our rights and must be respected. If she cannot acknowledge this, perhaps she should reconsider her diplomatic position in Guyana.

Sovereignty is rooted in the principle of non-interference, and our parliament has de jure sovereignty that must be honoured. The US holds no legal authority to govern us or dictate our parliamentary processes.

Rousseau and Locke argued that legitimate state power comes from the consent of the governed; this principle does not extend to US governance over Guyana. Any assertions to the contrary demonstrate a misunderstanding of diplomatic norms, and I suggest the Ambassador familiarize herself with international relations before making public statements regarding our parliamentary representation.

Our parliament operates independently of the US, and diplomatic conduct should reflect respect for our sovereignty and the choices of our people. It is simply not her place to comment on our parliamentary committee memberships.

Sincerely,

M. Shabeer Zafar

Barrister and Solicitor