Target support to reduce chronic unemployment

Dear Editor,

The remittances provided to some Guyanese by friends and families from abroad will not make ends meet for some Guyanese who are unemployed. As well as, it has created a dependency syndrome in that some Guyanese who can work do not see the need to work.

The democratically elected government of Guyana needs to setup employment workshops to help unemployed people into work. Such workshops need to assist financially as well as give people job skills.

An intensive workshop of 2 hours per day, 5 days a week over 4 weeks can provide unemployed people with practical help in how to look for jobs, how to write a CV, how to apply for jobs, interview skills, etc. which will help in building people’s confidence.

Such targeted intervention can reduce the unemployment rate over time if the workshops are national and not just in Georgetown.

Sincerely

Sean Ori