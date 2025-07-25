Bent St. A Sparta Boss, Back Circle progress to semifinal round

‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Futsal

Bent St. A, Sparta Boss, and Back Circle A recorded contrasting quarterfinal wins to advance to the semifinal round in the men’s category when the ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Futsal Championship continued on Wednesday night.

Staged at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, in front of a sizable crowd, Bent St. A thrashed emerging rival Bomb Squad 7-1.

The contest was essentially over at the end of the first period as Bent St. A stormed to a commanding 4-0 advantage. Neron Barrow commenced the rout in the third minute, slotting into the right side after receiving a pass from a free-kick inside the right of the area.