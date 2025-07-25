Caricom PMs demand urgent review of Windies cricket after Sabina debacle

(SportsMax) The Caribbean Community (Caricom) Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee (PMSC) has issued a clarion call for Cricket West Indies (CWI) to urgently undertake a sweeping and transparent review of its governance, leadership, and development systems in the wake of the West Indies team’s crushing 176-run loss to Australia at Sabina Park.

Describing the current state of Caribbean cricket, particularly in its longest format, as deeply troubling, the PMSC said the performance—bowled out for 27—marked a moment of reckoning for the regional game and signaled the need for serious introspection and reform.

“The concerns extend from youth development and talent retention to governance arrangements and long-term strategy. The team’s recent performance is a moment of reckoning for this cherished Caribbean institution. Every cricket match in which our West Indies team competes resonates far beyond the boundary,” the PMSC said in a statement yesterday.

While reaffirming its unwavering support for the sport, the PMSC stressed that CWI must now take bold steps to address persistent issues that have stunted West Indies cricket for years. These include management inefficiencies, outdated economic models, and underdeveloped talent pathways.

“We once again urge Cricket West Indies to undertake a thorough and transparent review of its governance, leadership, management, economic models, and development frameworks underpinning the sport,” the committee said. To reinforce its case, the PMSC pointed to several authoritative reports commissioned over the past two decades—all offering strategic roadmaps that, it said, have seen limited implementation. These include the 2007 Patterson Report, the 2015 Barriteau Report, and the 2020 Wehby Report—each proposing sweeping governance and structural reforms.

The committee pointed out that the lack of real progress on these recommendations is troubling, as it urged CWI to begin implementing the concrete actions outlined in those documents.

In a bid to break the cycle of inertia, the sub-committee announced plans to establish a special review committee comprising a diverse group of stakeholders—including cricketing legends, members of the private sector, and academic voices. This group will be tasked with reviewing the major reports, consolidating key proposals, and charting a forward-looking action plan.

“Cricket West Indies and the National Cricket Associations will be invited to be a part of the consultation and review process,” the statement read.

“Caricom remains committed to engaging with CWI and the regional public to support bold, strategic reforms that will be designed to rebuild public confidence and restore West Indies cricket to the pinnacle of global cricket excellence in all formats of the game,” it ended.