Colombia eye upset against giants Brazil in Copa America group finale rematch

(Reuters) – The stage is set for South American fireworks as defending champions Brazil face a determined Colombia side in today’s Group B finale at the Women’s Copa America in Quito — a enthralling rematch of the tournament’s previous final.

While Brazil have already secured a semi-final berth with a perfect three wins from three, Colombia sit second with seven points and know that even a draw or a narrow defeat could be enough to join them in the next round.

But ‘Las Cafeteras’ have even bigger ambitions, as upsetting the reigning champions would propel them past Brazil to the top of the group.

“It will be a very mental, very physical game, but we are motivated, Colombia and Real Madrid forward Linda Caicedo told reporters. “We know who Brazil are, but we’re growing and hungry to win.”

Colombia arrive in confident mood after thrashing Bolivia 8-0 in their last outing, building momentum following a goalless draw with Venezuela and a 4-1 win over Paraguay.

Coach Angelo Marsiglia’s side will lean heavily on the attacking threat of Caicedo and Chelsea striker Mayra Ramirez, who labelled the encounter “a final.”

“Against Brazil it’s always a ‘Clasico’ or another final,” Ramirez said. “We have to treat it like a final and hope it goes our way.

“We are psychologically prepared to face Brazil. We came here to compete in all six games and we have to get the three points tomorrow for our team.”

Meanwhile, Brazil’s Duda Sampaio insisted their approach remains unchanged despite having already secured qualification.

“That’s our identity. We press until the last minute no matter the score or the opponent,” she said after Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Paraguay. “Colombia are a great team and will really test us.”

The eight-time winners have been inspired by captain Marta, who came out of international retirement to support a younger generation. Like Colombia, they have conceded just one goal so far while rotating their squad through dominant performances.

“Colombia are always a tough opponent. This is a ‘Clasico’,” said Yasmim, who scored two free-kick goals against Paraguay, echoing the sense of rivalry that promises to make Friday’s showdown unmissable.