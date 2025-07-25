Cricket West Indies congratulates Sir Clive Lloyd on historic honour at Old Trafford

(CWI) ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday expressed immense pride and congratulations to Sir Clive Lloyd following the historic naming of a stand in his honour at Old Trafford Cricket Ground by Lancashire County Cricket Club.

The re-naming ceremony, held on Wednesday 23 July ahead of the start of the fourth Test match between England and India, also honoured former Lancashire and India wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer, Sir Clive’s teammate during the 1970s, in recognition of both players’ exceptional service to the club and international cricket.

The stand next to the club’s media centre, known as the B Stand, will now bear Lloyd’s name on its upper tier and Engineer’s on the lower tier.

“Sir Clive Lloyd exemplifies the very best of West Indies cricket – excellence, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to the highest standards,”

said CWI Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring.

“His achievements at both county and international level have inspired generations of Caribbean cricketers and continue to serve as a beacon for young players across our region.”

Sir Clive’s illustrious career included leading the West Indies to consecutive World Cup victories in 1975 and 1979, during an international career which spanned 110 Test matches and 87 One Day Internationals.

His 20-year association with Lancashire, beginning in 1968, saw him become a central figure of the club’s golden era.

Sir Clive scored 30 first-class centuries for Lancashire and amassed 12,764 runs in 219 matches across 18 seasons, which helped secure multiple trophies including three successive Gillette Cup victories from 1970 to 1972.