Royals defeat Ravens to take 1-0 lead

‘One Guyana’ Basketball Finals

Victory Valley Royals of Linden secured game one in their best-of-three final series in the ‘One Guyana’ Basketball League Final, defeating Ravens by a 74-70 score-line last night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue.

The contest, which was attended by a small gathering, saw Harold Williams lead the visitors to victory with a game-high 29 points. Chipping in with 14 and 13 points were Orlan Glasgow and Yannick Tappin, respectively.

On the other side, Nikoloi Smith recorded 17 points, with Alroy Nurse and Terrence Daniels supporting with 14 and 11 points, respectively. The contest started positively for the Lindeners, who secured an 18-16 advantage at the end of the first period.

Royals extended their advantage at the end of the second stanza, outscoring the Ravens unit 19-16 to enter the halftime interval in control at 37-32. The Linden side extended their lead in the pivotal third period, scoring 20 points while restricting their opponent to 15 to lead 57-47.

The aforesaid lead proved to be significant in the outcome of the contest, as the Royals were outscored by the Ravens by a 16-23 score.