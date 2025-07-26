Guyana News

$191m Kitty Police Station commissioned

The new Kitty Police Station (Ministry of Home Affairs photo)
The government yesterday commissioned the reconstructed $191 million Kitty Police Station.

A Ministry of Home Affairs release boasted that the reconstruction was completed with expenditures kept slightly below the original contract amount of $191,907,925.   

The upgraded facility consists of a modern layout and enhanced functionality, designed to support a wide range of police operations and improve the quality of services provided to the public. Among the key features of the reconstructed station are male, female, and juvenile lockups; a witness and ID parade room; an armory and evidence room; as well as dedicated child-friendly spaces and domestic violence interview and waiting areas. These additions, the release noted, are aimed at creating a more responsive and humane environment, particularly for vulnerable populations.

