$191m Kitty Police Station commissioned

The government yesterday commissioned the reconstructed $191 million Kitty Police Station.

A Ministry of Home Affairs release boasted that the reconstruction was completed with expenditures kept slightly below the original contract amount of $191,907,925.

The upgraded facility consists of a modern layout and enhanced functionality, designed to support a wide range of police operations and improve the quality of services provided to the public. Among the key features of the reconstructed station are male, female, and juvenile lockups; a witness and ID parade room; an armory and evidence room; as well as dedicated child-friendly spaces and domestic violence interview and waiting areas. These additions, the release noted, are aimed at creating a more responsive and humane environment, particularly for vulnerable populations.