AG meets US officials on extraditions

On Thursday, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC met with Sandy Rao, Senior Inspector, United States Department of Justice, United States Marshals Service, and Timothy Semons, Regional Security Officer, Embassy of the United States of America.

The US Marshal Service is the lead Federal Law Enforcement Agency and Subject Matter Expert in fugitives and extradition matters in the United States of America. A release from the AG’s Chambers said that Rao expressed gratitude to the Government of Guyana for enacting crucial amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Act. These amendments will mutually enhance both countries’ ability to expedite extradition cases between the two countries, many of which are pending, the release said.

Both sides pledged to continue to work together in enhancing every aspect of mutual assistance and co-operation in criminal matters between the two countries.