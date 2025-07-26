Anna Regina man charged with breaking, entering stall

Esau Jeffers of Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, appeared yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty, charged with break and enter and larceny.

Jeffers pled not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that between Tuesday, July 22, and Wednesday, July 23, at Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, Jeffers broke and entered the stall of Sattie Narine and stole a quantity of confectionaries valued $16,840, eight pairs of tights valued $9,600, and a quantity of beverages valued $20,060, all totalling $46,500, and belonging to Sattie Narine.

The prosecutor requested that Jeffers be ordered to stay away and have no contact with the complainant, Narine, because they know each other. He added that the accused had been previously charged and sentenced for a similar offence.

Magistrate McGusty concurred and denied bail. The matter was adjourned to August 19.