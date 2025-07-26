Goed Fortuin trio charged with armed robbery

Twenty-two-year-old Peter Persaud, 25-year-old Renaldo Hussain, and 20-year-old Sudesh Mangal, appeared virtually yesterday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, jointly charged with four counts of robbery under arms

The first charge alleged that on Friday, July 18, at Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, while being armed with cutlasses, the trio robbed Grace Kissoon of one iPhone 11 Pro Max cellphone valued $145,000. On the same date and at the same place they are also accused of robbing Dinesh Ramsahai of $55,000 cash and US$25 cash; Ashamanie Goolcharan of one Nine West handbag valued $20,000, one bottle of Valentino perfume valued $15,000, and $40,000 cash and Ravi Behari of one Poco cellphone valued $107,000.