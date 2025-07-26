Laura George elected as PM candidate of AFC

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Alliance For Change last evening elected Laura George as its Prime Ministerial candidate for the September 1st General and Regional Elections.

In an intense process of deliberations, a release from the AFC said that members of the NEC participated in the rigorous process.

At the end of the four-hour long process AFC Presidential Candidate Nigel Hughes stated, “The AFC has done itself proud tonight. It had a process, it was transparent, everyone was allowed to question the candidates and this all augurs well for the future of our Party.”

George a former teacher, is best known locally and internationally as an indigenous rights advocate with more than twenty years of service to the uplifting of Amerindian communities in Guyana.