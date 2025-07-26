Mahdia, Campbelltown to see 30% cut in power tariffs – President

Residents of Mahdia and Campbelltown in Region Eight who receive electricity from the Mahdia Power and Light Company Inc will see a 30% reduction in tariffs effective July 1, 2025.

This announcement was made yesterday by President Irfaan Ali, according to a statement from the Office of the President. The President said that the cut in the tariff is a result if the introduction of the new solar farm. He said that other hinterland and riverain communities would benefit similarly with the introduction of integrated systems.