Moraikobai boat captain feared drowned after collision

Police are currently searching for Charles Osborne, a boat captain feared drowned after being involved in a collision with another boat yesterday morning near Moraikobai, Region Five.

Speaking with the Stabroek News, Regional Commander Senior Superintendent Lonsdale Withrite, said the police are still investigating the details surrounding the collision but all he knows is that there were two boats travelling in the Mahaicony River and they collided. One boat had about seven passengers including the boat captain and Osborne was in the other. He is said to have been the sole person manning the boat when the tragedy occurred. The passengers were transferred to the Mahaicony Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

According to Withrite, only Osbourne is unaccounted for.

Up to press time yesterday, the missing man still had not been located.