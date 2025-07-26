Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud yesterday opened a new women’s hub in Region Three.

The hub, located within the Vergenoegen Hope and Justice Centre is a safe and supportive space where women can pause, recharge, and access a wide range of integrated services offered by the Ministry, all at one location.

A release from the ministry said that the key feature of the hub is a fully equipped sewing area, where women can participate in the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network garment construction course, creating opportunities for economic empowerment through skill development.

The Ministry says it remains committed to building inclusive spaces for all genders and transforming environments that promote well-being, encourage personal growth, and build capacity for individuals to become more resilient and self-sufficient.