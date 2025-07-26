Norton says 100 days plan will see $100,000 cash transfer, talks with Exxon to renegotiate PSA

APNU Leader Aubrey Norton yesterday set out a 100 days plan if his coalition was to win the general elections including a $100,000 cash transfer to all adults, a tax-free threshold of $400,000 per month and talks with ExxonMobil on renegotiating the controversial 2016 PSA.

Its immediate priority will be to pass a supplementary budget aimed at introducing several impactful measures. These include a $100,000 cash transfer to all adults and a significant increase in the tax-free threshold to $400,000 per month, a move projected to benefit over 225,000 workers. Public sector employees, including teachers, nurses, and the Disciplined Forces, can expect wage hikes of up to 35%. Additionally, the old-age pension will increase to $100,000 per month, and students in tertiary and technical institutes will receive a monthly stipend of $50,000. The party also plans to implement urgent cost-of-living relief measures, such as providing two hot meals daily for schoolchildren and doubling Public Assistance along with other social benefits like school vouchers, family assistance, and disability allowance. A sustainable agriculture programme will be implemented in every region, and stipends for Toshaos, regional, local, and village councillors will see a significant increase.