Persons in elevator sex at regional hospital fired

Two persons seen engaged in a sexual act in an elevator at a regional hospital have been dismissed from their duties, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

In a statement, the ministry said that neither of the two persons was an employee of the ministry. One was employed by a private security firm and the other was an employee of a general services firm.

The incident was caught on camera.

“We wish to clarify that the individuals involved are not employees of the Ministry of Health. They were employed by a private security [firm] and a general services firm, contracted to provide services at the facility.”

According to the ministry statement, following the incident, both individuals involved were relieved of their positions and are no longer assigned any duties within the facility. The Ministry subsequently held discussions with the contracted companies responsible to thoroughly review its oversight protocols to ensure that professional standards are consistently maintained at all times.