Region Four must be delivered to PPP/C – Ali tells rally at Industry

Demerara/Mahaica – Region Four, is critical to the PPP/C winning the majority government it needs at the September 1 General and Regional Elections, President Irfaan Ali yesterday said.

“My message this afternoon is simple: let us stay the course. Let us hold steady to the wheels of the development. Let us secure our children’s future. Let us give your next government an emphatic mandate with the largest majority ever in the history of our country,” Ali told attendees at a packed village rally in the party’s stronghold village of Industry, on the East Coast of Demerara.

“To do this, we cannot allow hesitation and indecision to creep into our momentum. We have to finish what we started together. We have to all turn out on September 1st, put our X in a box next to the cup at the top of the ballot paper, and put our X in the box next to the cup on the bottom of the ballot paper, so that we will create history by winning Region Four. This is the prize! This is the prize we want badly! This is the prize of unity. This is the prize of love. This is the prize that will send the message that no longer are we divided. You must come out in large numbers and deliver Region Four to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic,” he added.