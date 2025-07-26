Region Nine police commander passes away

The Guyana Police Force is mourning the death of its Region Nine Commander, Raphael Rose.

“Commander Rose was widely respected for his dedicated service and strong leadership, where he led efforts to reduce crime and strengthen community relations. His untimely death comes just as he was preparing for retirement. The Force extends deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time”, the police force said in a statement.

A statement from Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken said: “Commander Raphael Rose is not just an Assistant Commissioner of Police, but he is like a brother to me.