Superbet cashier charged with embezzling over $2.4m

Thirty-two year-old Bonita Valenzuela, a cashier of Essequibo Coast, Region Two, appeared virtually yesterday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court charged with multiple counts of embezzlement.

The first charge alleges that on Tuesday, March 18, at Supenaam Waterfront, Essequibo Coast, and while being a clerk employed by Devin Warner at a Superbet Outlet, Valenzuela embezzled $1,364,000 belonging to the Superbet outlet.

The second charge alleges that on Tuesday, March 18, she embezzled another $700,000 belonging to the Superbet outlet.

The third charge alleges that on Tuesday, March 18, at Supenaam Waterfront, Essequibo Coast, she embezzled another $385,000 belonging to the Superbet outlet.

Valenzuela’s attorney in applying for bail stated that her client had no previous antecedents and according to what she was told, her client and the Superbet owner had come to an agreement. The attorney also stated that her client was on $200,000 station bail and is currently pregnant.

The prosecutor stated no objections to bail.

Magistrate McGusty granted bail in the sum of $600,000, and adjourned the matter to August 22.