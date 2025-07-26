Upper Mazaruni council sets out priorities for next gov’t

-wants full demarcation of 1959 district, cessation of mining in headwaters of main rivers

Indigenous leaders of Region Seven under the umbrella of the Upper Mazaruni District Council (UMDC) have outlined a list of demands which they want the next government of Guyana to address.

In a press release, the UMDC said, “We, the leaders and people of the villages in the Upper Mazaruni, met from 1st to 3rd July 2025 and discussed the needs and concerns of our communities and the affirmative steps that the Government elected can take to address these needs. This statement reflects the voices of the Kapong Akawaio and Pemon Arecuna Peoples and asserts our rights, responsibilities, and hopes for our lands, territories, and communities.” The UMDC clarified that, “… we extend an open invitation to any political party seeking the support of our people to formally commit to the following outlined actions. While we welcome party-driven proposals and initiatives, our support will ultimately depend on the inclusion of our specific demands. Any government that truly prioritises people and issues will act on these commitments within a reasonable and accountable timeframe.”