WIN manifesto includes conditional cash transfers, revisiting of 2016 PSA

The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party on Thursday unveiled its manifesto, outlining a multi-faceted plan aimed at spurring economic growth, enhancing social services, and improving governance across Guyana. Presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed presented the blueprint, which prioritizes increasing disposable income, bolstering public services, and addressing systemic national issues.

The presentation was done at the WIN Campaign Office Serenity Court, Greenfield, East Bank Demerara

Contending that approximately 372,000 Guyanese live below the poverty line, with an additional 15,000 experiencing multidimensional poverty and 52,000 vulnerable to it, WIN proposes a series of cash incentives and financial reforms. These include increasing public assistance from $22,000 to $50,000 per month and old-age pension would also rise from $41,000 to $100,000.