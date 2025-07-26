Trinidad: Residents relive ‘frightening’ Ramco blaze

(Trinidad Guardian) Four workers remained hospitalised yesterday and residents were left shaken and traumatised following Thursday’s powerful explosion at Ramco Industries Ltd’s San Fernando facility. Now, residents are calling for an emergency evacuation plan to prevent a repeat of what they described as a frightening ordeal.

Police said two of the injured workers are being treated in the High Dependency and Intensive Care Units at the San Fernando General Hospital, while the other two underwent surgery. All sustained first-degree burns to 15 to 25 per cent of their bodies.

The explosion occurred around 7 pm at one of the facility’s loading bays at Cross Crossing. According to Ramco, the blaze was “swiftly contained thanks to the prompt and coordinated efforts of the emergency services.”

Police said the fire started after a tank truck, in the process of being loaded, drove off while still connected—igniting the blaze.

One worker, speaking with Guardian Media, said he was inside a building when he felt the ground shake and heard someone yelling, “Fire!” He and others ran for safety.

He recalled seeing a co-worker with visible burns: “His skin was peeling off on both hands, his nose and forehead were peeling, and his nose was bleeding.”

He added that the truck driver “smelled burnt” but appeared uninjured. “He told me he drove off while it was connected because he didn’t know. Protocol is the technician loading the tank must take the key from the ignition until loading is done, but apparently that didn’t happen. The driver saw the key and just drove off.”

Another injured worker’s coverall was scorched, though the full extent of his injuries was unknown. Officers from the Mon Repos Fire Station declared the site safe around 9.15 pm.

The blast’s force was so intense it sent a tank lid flying nearly 500 feet, smashing through a glass window at Enam Industrial Services Ltd in Duncan Village.

“Apart from the broken glass, everything inside was displaced. If someone had been here, it could have been deadly,” said one employee.

As a precaution, a nearby service station was cordoned off but reopened yesterday.

Gregory Lange, who lives across the road from Ramco, said he first heard a rumble his eight-year-old grandson mistook for thunder—then a loud “boom.”

“There was a huge fireball over Ramco’s back wall. That’s when everybody just scampered out the house and ran up the hill to get distance from the fire,” Lange said.

His grandson, he said, was terrified.

“All you seeing is explosions, one after the other, inside the compound.”

Describing the ordeal, his wife Teckler Wellington-Lange said, “We left everything. House open. Didn’t bother to take a phone, a wallet, nothing. Our neighbours too. We just ran up the hill. There was explosion after explosion. It was terrible. I’ve never experienced anything like that and I don’t want to again.”

Residents returned home less than an hour after the fire was extinguished, but Wellington-Lange said Ramco must now implement a proper emergency plan for surrounding residents.

Sheraz Dabiedeen, who owns SRF Auto Repairs Service nearby, said he and his family took refuge at a relative’s home until the situation was under control.

“It was very frightening. We have a business here. We don’t know how bad it could’ve gotten,” he said, adding that Thursday’s incident was worse than an explosion he witnessed in 1981.

“It might be costly to relocate the entire plant, but that would be the ideal solution.”

In a statement, Ramco confirmed that all unaffected employees were safely evacuated under its emergency protocols.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the affected employees and their families, and we are committed to supporting them,” the company said.

Ramco said it is working closely with the Ministry of Energy, the Fire Service, and OSH Authority to determine the exact cause of the fire.

It said that while the facility has sustained some damage, its team has isolated these assets. It added that temporary measures are being implemented to minimise any impact on customers.

Ramco also assured the surrounding communities that their safety is its highest priority and will be holding consultations with residents soon.

Energy Ministry monitors LPG supply

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries said it is monitoring efforts to ensure continuity of LPG supply. Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal visited the site on Thursday and chaired a meeting yesterday with representatives from Ramco, the Trinidad and Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd, and Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd to plan actions to minimise supply disruption.

The ministry also confirmed a team of technical officers has been assigned to investigate the incident. That team, along with representatives from the Fire Service and the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Agency, conducted a full site inspection yesterday.

In its own statement, the OSH Agency said the have deployed inspectors to the site and have already begun investigations into the incident.