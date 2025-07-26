I look forward to directly engaging Mr. Emanuel on this matter

Dear Editor,

I welcome Mr. Emanuel’s openness to a respectful discourse and informed disagreement. I have therefore shared my contact information with the Editor, so he and I can engage further.

Clearly, my common sense understanding of conscience lacks the theological grounding Mr. Emanuel commands. I take conscience from its Latin roots to mean ‘with science’ and therefore knowledge of self. Our knowledge of ourselves is formed from all our personal experiences, including religious guidance and cultural values. But in my humble view, if conscience is not ultimately autonomous, then the gift of free will has no meaning.

The distinction between morality and legality is neither theoretical nor simplistic. When we confuse them, we are doomed. It is not an accident that so many countries separate church and state. We distinguish theocratic states, where religious law is supreme, and typically oppressive for women, from others where law is not strictly determined by religion. This is even more important in plural societies like Guyana with several religions, cultural traditions and ethnic groups.

Mr. Emanuel and I read and interpret Agustine and Aquinas quite differently. I read delayed hominization to mean that a soul enters the fetus much later, months after conception. So, before sentience there is no human being. The traditional belief was that this happened at ‘quickening’, about the fourth month of pregnancy.

I try to avoid labels like “pro-life”. I consider myself pro-life. My work to make abortion more accessible – saves women’s lives, improves maternal health, allows women to choose to have children when they can love and care for them, preserves the welfare of children women they might already have, strengthens sexuality education, improves contraceptive uptake, reduces unwanted pregnancy, and so reduces recourse to abortion. These are all measurable outcomes. We can test them in Guyana. I look forward to direct engagement with Mr. Emanuel.

Sincerely,

Fred Nunes