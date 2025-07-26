The Canawaima connection deserves the quality of investment that renders it a strategic asset

Dear Editor,

On paper, the Canawaima ferry service is profitable. According to Guyanese government sources, it recorded a net profit of 41% in 2024. Sounds promising. But those who actually make the crossing – entrepreneurs, travellers, border workers – know better. Delays are more the rule than the exception. Communication is lacking, waiting times are mounting, and the infrastructure has been in decline for years. In March 2025, an oil leak in the engine room brought the crossing to a complete halt. What should facilitate passage has become a barrier. And this doesn’t only affect Suriname.

Since 1998, the ferry between Moleson Creek and South Drain has been the only direct link between Guyana and Suriname. In a region where integration is often more discussed than realised, this is no minor matter. It is a hub of economic activity, a daily tool for hundreds of entrepreneurs, and a bridge – both literally and figuratively – between neighbours who share more than just a river.

In 2024, the ferry carried over 114,000 passengers and nearly 20,000 vehicles – clear proof of its strategic relevance. Which makes it all the more puzzling that a proposal to modernise the service through a public-private partnership was rejected almost immediately. No full privatisation, no sale – simply a shared management model with room for efficiency, transparency, and improvement. The response? A resolute “no” from Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill. The ferry, he said, is a strategic asset. As if strategy and quality are mutually exclusive.

The reality is that such a stance stifles innovation. Profit on paper offers no guarantee of sustainability, and a service that lacks reliability inevitably hampers economic growth, particularly in border regions. Small and medium-sized enterprises—the backbone of both Guyana’s and Suriname’s economies—are currently bearing the cost of political hesitation. They are the silent losers in a debate that has focused too long on symbolism and too little on practical solutions.

That Suriname is pursuing reforms under the new administration of President Simons is a fact. State-owned enterprises are being reviewed, loss-making structures dismantled. There is something to be learnt from that in Guyana. Because a ferry service that fails daily is also a loss. Not necessarily in the national budget, but in missed opportunities, frustrated travellers, and delayed trade.

The Canawaima connection deserves better. It deserves investment, modern technology, and above all: governance that treats it as the strategic asset it claims to be. Until a bridge is built – for which there is still no formal tender, full financing, or timeline – this ferry remains the only fixed link between Guyana and Suriname. That alone warrants serious attention.

A shared operating authority, with public and private input from both countries, would not be a sign of weakness from the Guyanese government, but one of maturity. It would acknowledge that cooperation demands more than declarations – it demands resolve. The question is not whether the Guyanese government wants to make the crossing. The question is whether it is finally willing to make the ferry ready to sail.

Sincerely,

Dr. Vincent Roep