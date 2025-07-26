Domino Federation receives government backing ahead of World Championship

The Guyana National Domino Federation (GNDF) has extended praise to the Government of Guyana following an unprecedented show of support for the country’s participation in the upcoming 20th World Domino Championships, set for August 10–18 in Antigua and Barbuda.

GNDF President Godfrey Samuels confirmed that the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, along with the National Sports Commission (NSC), has fully funded the national team’s journey to the prestigious international tournament. A $5.9 million cheque was officially handed over yesterday by Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle, covering the full cost of travel, accommodation, and other expenses for 28 players and two officials.

“This is historic support,” said an elated Samuels. “We want to thank President Irfaan Ali in particular.