Ali promises medical school, engineering faculty for Region Two

President Irfaan Ali addressing the crowd at Anna Regina yesterday
-at Anna Regina meeting

President Irfaan Ali yesterday unveiled a slate of new development promises for Region Two while addressing a large crowd at Anna Regina. The rally, held at the Anna Regina car park was hailed by party leaders as a clear sign of growing confidence in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) as it seeks re-election on September 1.

“When you vote on September 1, you’re not just voting for what we’ve already done,” Ali told the enthusiastic crowd. “You’re voting to build a future right here in Essequibo one where your children can study medicine, engineering, and become leaders without leaving their region.”

The President promised the establishment of a medical school and an engineering faculty in the region, along with the construction of a dialysis centre to meet rising healthcare needs. He also announced that duties would be reduced on four- door pickups to support rice farmers and boost productivity.

