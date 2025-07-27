Body of missing boat captain found

The body of Charles Osborne, who went missing after two boats collided near Morai-kobai in Region Five was recovered yesterday around 8.30 am by his relatives.

The Regional Com-mander, Senior Super-intendent Lonsdale Withrite yesterday told Stabroek News that the collision in the Mahaicony River occurred when the two boats were negotiating a turn. He further explained that the searched for Osborne had come to an end when Charles’s son, Ezekiel Osborne and other relatives located the body yesterday morning, shortly before the police arrived. He added that, “the boat and engine were recovered. The body bore injuries to the forehead and the boat was also damaged.”